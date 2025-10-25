Meghan Markle makes first public outing after departure of her tenth publicist

Meghan Markle was seen in public for the first time since news broke that her tenth publicist in five years, Emily Robinson, had stepped down.
On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex made a public appearance at the Godmothers Bookstore in Summerland, California, where she participated in an open-table conversation in support of her close friend Courtney Adamo.
Meghan was invited by her close pal Courtney to discuss Courtney’s new book, The Family Home: Inspiring Ideas for a Home Filled with Joy.
On stage, the Duchess shared her excitement with the audience, saying she was thrilled to see Courtney, a friend she has known since their college days.
Meghan shared updates about her family life with her husband, Prince Harry, 41, and their two children, Lilibet, four, and son Archie, six.
She mentioned being a fan of the “rose and thorn” method, explaining that it helps when kids give limited “yes” or “no” answers.
“Our daughter, she's four and she's a very strong personality and she's incredible,” Meghan said.
The Suits alum went on to say, “And now she's in this moment where I say, "What's your rose and your thorn?’ And she goes, ‘My day was just a blast.’”
Meghan revealed that she and Harry have a special tradition of using a ‘healing blanket’—a gift from the bookstore’s co-founder, Victoria Jackson—to comfort Archie and Lilibet when they’re feeling unwell.
At the event, Meghan reflected on her longtime friendship with Courtney Adamo, recalling how they met at 17 and once drove from Los Angeles to Chicago after 9/1, a journey that taught her the value of community and home.
She later hosted guests on the patio, serving Sauvignon Blanc from her new wine brand, As Ever.
Notably, her outing came after the Duchess of Sussex has parted ways with her tenth communications chief in five years, following the resignation of Emily Robinson, a former Netflix executive who joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s team in June 2025.
She joined Prince Harry and Meghan’s team in June as their Director of Communications.