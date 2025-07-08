Charles shares unknown facts about Diana's grandparents with unseen portraits

Charles Earl Spencer, the brother of late Princess Diana dropped a heartfelt surprise for his Instagram followers.

The 9th Earl turned to his social media account on Tuesday, July 8 to share two never-before-seen hand drawn portraits of his paternal grandparents, Cynthia and Jack Spencer.

Alongside the images, Charles wrote a heartfelt note to express his feelings about his grandparents while offering some insight into their lives.

"Close ups of charcoal portraits of my paternal grandparents, Cynthia and Jack Spencer, executed with some brilliance by Sargent, just after their marriage in 1919," Diana's brother penned.

He continued, "Sargent captures the soft kindness that I will always remember as the essence of my grandmother: though she died when I was 8, she left an indelible impression on me. And on others - the hospice in nearby Northampton is called “Cynthia Spencer”, in honour of her legacy of care."

"My grandfather was cut from a pricklier cloth. He could be impatient of others - a trait he deplored in himself. I have found a journal he wrote in the 1920s which opens with: “I know people find me hard to like, which is a great shame to me, and I wish it were otherwise.” he added.

Charles further revealed, "He lost his mother in childbirth as a boy, and was wounded in action in World War I. Here they are both young and beautiful, freshly embarking on a life together. Two portraits, full of hope and promise."

The father of seven shared, "Cynthia would serve as one of the Queen Mother’s closest courtiers. On the estate at Althorp, she was known for her good works and unstuffy nature. She died of a brain tumour in November 1972."

"Jack devoted his life to the preservation of Althorp - highly intelligent, and extremely knowledgeable, he was known as “the Curator Earl”. He succumbed to old age in June 1975. Strangely I sensed his death, before I was informed of it," Charles Earl Spencer added.

These unseen portraits came just days after Charles shared a 64th birthday tribute for his late sister Diana.

