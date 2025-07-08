King Charles breaks major royal custom at Macron's state visit

King Charles III has opted not to host the French State Visit at the traditional Buckingham Palace, a decision that has now been clarified by royal officials.
On July 8, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, arrived in the U.K. for the start of an official three-day state visit.
The French President and the First Lady were welcomed by Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed them at RAF Northolt then they traveled to Windsor, where the King and Queen Camilla formally welcomed them at the Royal Dais on Datchet Road.
After reaching Windsor, they all ride in horse-drawn carriages to Windsor Castle for the traditional first day of programming for an inward state visit.
This stay at Windsor Castle marks a break of tradition by King Charles, 76, since state guests are typically welcomed at Buckingham Palace.
The team of King Charles shared on social media, saying that the state visit from France would be hosted at Windsor Castle "due to the Buckingham Palace Reservicing Programme," as the iconic royal residence is amid an ongoing refurbishment.
The renovation project began in April 2017 and is due to wrap in 2027, with an overhaul of the building's infrastructure being completed in phased stages.
As per the royal family website, the palace "will remain occupied and fully operational for the duration," but it is mentioned that King Charles is not hosting the state visit there.
Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte stayed at Windsor Castle during their official trip to the U.K., which runs from July 8 to July 10.