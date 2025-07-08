'Dune 3’ offical title release, promises epic IMAX filming experience

Director Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated third instalment in the Dune saga officially has a title, Dune: Part Three.
According to Variety, the four-times Oscar nominated director is set to mark his return to Arrakis as he officially revealed the title, Dune: Part Three.
The reports suggested that Dune Messiah, taking its name from Frank Herbert’s 1969 book, which the film will use as its storyline, focuses on Paul “Muad’Dib” Atreides as he assumes the role of emperor.
However, on Rentrak, the film is listed as “Dune: Part Three.”
It is also reported that the film will have some shots from IMAX cameras.
However, Dune: Part Three will not be entirely shot with Imax cameras like Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which is the first and so far only film to be with high-resolution cameras.
Earlier, it was reported that the next installment of Dune would be entirely produced with IMAX cameras.
In an interview on CNBC, Imax CEO Richard Gelfond revealed the information but now it appears he misspoke.
To note, filming on Dune: Part Three will kick off imminently, with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya reprising their roles.
Jason Momoa has also confirmed he will return for Part Three, after featuring in the first Dune but not appearing in Part Two.
Dune: Part Three is expected to release in theatres in December 2026.