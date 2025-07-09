Country singer Pat Green's family suffers ‘heartbreaking loss’ after flood

Country singer Pat Green has shared on social media that he and his family have endured a tragic and personal loss due to devastating floods that hit central Texas over the weekend.
Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Green posted a statement, which reads, “We are grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy.”
The 53-year-old singer continued, “Right now, we kindly ask for privacy and space as we mourn, support each other, and begin to process what comes next for our family. Thank you for your love, prayers, and compassion.”
Moreover, information has yet to be confirmed by the officials.
According to Kori Green's Instagram post, their family members, including Green's brother John, his wife, Julia, and two of their kids remain missing.
She further praised her followers for their love and support during this difficult time.
She penned down, “We are heartbroken and anxiously waiting for all of them to be found. Thank you for your prayers.”
In a Facebook post, the Fort Worth singer wrote, “Due to the unforeseen weather and tragedy around the Texas Hill Country, our prayers go out to all the folks affected by the floods in the Texas Hill Country.”
Torrential weather over various central Texas counties Thursday evening into Friday caused devastating flooding of the Guadalupe River, as a result 100 people were swept away as of Monday afternoon.