Princess Kate to make first State Banquet appearance after cancer treatment

Princess Kate to make first state banquet appearance after cancer treatment
Princess Kate to make first state banquet appearance after cancer treatment

Princess Kate will attend her first State Banquet since beginning her cancer treatment earlier this year.

The Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Princess of Wales is all set to wear a tiara and formal evening gown, the first time since 2023 she has publicly worn such a regal outfit

King Charles and Queen Camilla will host a state banquet in honour of President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at the first State Banquet held at Windsor Castle.

The preparations showed that a special decorated 50-meter table runs the full length of the medieval hall, and will sit around 160 guests.

Queen Camilla and Prince William will be attending along with Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

To note, it will be her first state banquet appearance after her major abdominal surgery in January 2024 and the Princess announced she was receiving treatment for cancer in March of that year.

The last State Banquet she attended was at Buckingham Palace in November of that year, honouring Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea.

Earlier, Princess Kate stepped into the spotlight with Prince William to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for the start of their state visit to the U.K.

Related
Read more : Royal

Kate Middleton exudes elegance as she welcomes French President Macron

Kate Middleton exudes elegance as she welcomes French President Macron
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte

Prince William to leave UK amid esteemed royal event at Windsor
Prince William to leave UK amid esteemed royal event at Windsor
The Prince of Wales to skip major royal event at Windsor Castle this week

King Felipe celebrates Armed Forces Day amid Princess Leonor training
King Felipe celebrates Armed Forces Day amid Princess Leonor training
King Felipe and Queen Letizia presided over the Armed Forces Day commemoration without Princess Leonor

King Charles rewinds royal state visit memories before welcoming Macron in UK

King Charles rewinds royal state visit memories before welcoming Macron in UK
Royal Family released delightful memories of the previous state visits on Instagram

Prince Andrew ‘safe to travel’ abroad after FBI verdict in Epstein case
Prince Andrew ‘safe to travel’ abroad after FBI verdict in Epstein case
Prince Andrew has been permanently staying at Royal Lodge in Windsor for the past six years

Prince William, Kate Middleton to lead royal welcome for French President

Prince William, Kate Middleton to lead royal welcome for French President
Prince William and Princess Kate receive special instructions from King Charles ahead of French state visit

Kate Middleton underwent a secret surgery years before abdominal?
Kate Middleton underwent a secret surgery years before abdominal?
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton unknown surgery comes to light ahead of big Royal event

Princess Kate, Prince William make blunder before joining Charles at Palace
Princess Kate, Prince William make blunder before joining Charles at Palace
Prince William and Kate Middleton will join King Charles to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron