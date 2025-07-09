Princess Kate to make first state banquet appearance after cancer treatment

Princess Kate will attend her first State Banquet since beginning her cancer treatment earlier this year.
The Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Princess of Wales is all set to wear a tiara and formal evening gown, the first time since 2023 she has publicly worn such a regal outfit
King Charles and Queen Camilla will host a state banquet in honour of President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at the first State Banquet held at Windsor Castle.
The preparations showed that a special decorated 50-meter table runs the full length of the medieval hall, and will sit around 160 guests.
Queen Camilla and Prince William will be attending along with Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.
To note, it will be her first state banquet appearance after her major abdominal surgery in January 2024 and the Princess announced she was receiving treatment for cancer in March of that year.
The last State Banquet she attended was at Buckingham Palace in November of that year, honouring Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea.
Earlier, Princess Kate stepped into the spotlight with Prince William to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for the start of their state visit to the U.K.