Kris Jenner pens down sweet wish for Penelope Disick on her 13th birthday

Kris Jenner pens down sweet wish for Penelope Disick on her 13th birthday
Kris Jenner pens down sweet wish for Penelope Disick on her 13th birthday

The second Kardashian-Jenner grandchild, Penelope Disick, marked her 13th birthday today, surrounded by the love of her family.

On Tuesday, July 8, Kris Jenner shared a carousel of her photos on Instagram, celebrating her granddaughter’s birthday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star penned down, "My beautiful granddaughter Penelope is officially a teenager!! I can’t believe you are 13 today!"

In the caption, Kris wrote, "P you are such a smart, strong, confident, kind, fun, and amazing girl… You’re the best daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend, cousin, and niece, and you make all of us so proud every single day."


The 69-year-old businesswoman continued," You already have the most amazing sense of style and such a creative spirit. Getting to watch you grow into this amazing young lady has been one of the greatest blessings of my life, and being your Grandmother is a gift I cherish every single day. The world is yours, my sweet P, and I love you beyond words!!"

Kourtney, the mother of Penelope, "My baby girl is 13, "wrote in the comments.

For those unaware, Kourtney shares daughters Penelope and Mason, 15, and son Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick. 

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Blake Lively to face tough questions in legal feud over 'It Ends With Us'
Blake Lively to face tough questions in legal feud over 'It Ends With Us'
'Another Simple Favor' star will answer questions asked by the attorneys of Justin Baldoni

Ben Affleck gives bombshell warning to Jennifer Lopez's new partner
Ben Affleck gives bombshell warning to Jennifer Lopez's new partner
Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Ben Affleck finalised their divorce earlier this year

Anna Kendrick, Alex Edelman secret romance unveiled: deets inside

Anna Kendrick, Alex Edelman secret romance unveiled: deets inside
Alex Edelman and Anna Kendrick initially sparked romance rumours in March this year

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates success of ‘two sold out’ shows at Hyde Park
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates success of ‘two sold out’ shows at Hyde Park
Sabrina Carpenter thanks 'legendary’ band Duran Duran for joining her amid ‘their insane schedule’

Timothée Chalamet’s ex Eiza González pays Wimbledon tribute to Grigor Dimitrov
Timothée Chalamet’s ex Eiza González pays Wimbledon tribute to Grigor Dimitrov
Grigor Dimitrov and Eiza González confirmed their romance in May this year with sweet Instagram post

5 Hollywood celebrity breakups that left fans in tatters
5 Hollywood celebrity breakups that left fans in tatters
From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, celebrity breakups that left fans reeling

Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on starring in ‘Barbie’ sequel
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on starring in ‘Barbie’ sequel
Sydney Sweeney opens up about shooting 'Euphoria' ahead of season 3 release

'Superman' earns glowing first reactions ahead of blockbuster cinema return

'Superman' earns glowing first reactions ahead of blockbuster cinema return
James Gunn's upcoming movie, 'Superman' is slated to be released across theatres this week