Kris Jenner pens down sweet wish for Penelope Disick on her 13th birthday

The second Kardashian-Jenner grandchild, Penelope Disick, marked her 13th birthday today, surrounded by the love of her family.
On Tuesday, July 8, Kris Jenner shared a carousel of her photos on Instagram, celebrating her granddaughter’s birthday.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star penned down, "My beautiful granddaughter Penelope is officially a teenager!! I can’t believe you are 13 today!"
In the caption, Kris wrote, "P you are such a smart, strong, confident, kind, fun, and amazing girl… You’re the best daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend, cousin, and niece, and you make all of us so proud every single day."
The 69-year-old businesswoman continued," You already have the most amazing sense of style and such a creative spirit. Getting to watch you grow into this amazing young lady has been one of the greatest blessings of my life, and being your Grandmother is a gift I cherish every single day. The world is yours, my sweet P, and I love you beyond words!!"
Kourtney, the mother of Penelope, "My baby girl is 13, "wrote in the comments.
For those unaware, Kourtney shares daughters Penelope and Mason, 15, and son Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick.