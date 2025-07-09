Nicki Minaj disses Megan Thee Stallion after legal setback: 'Karma's Law'

Nicki Minaj has decided to air all her feuds publicly as she throws shade at Megan Thee Stallion's recent setback in a shocking lawsuit.
On Tuesday, July 8, the Anaconda singer turned to her Instagram account to share her reaction to the A-lister's legal battle.
Just a day prior, Megan and Roc Nation's appeal to have a lawsuit dismissed was denied by a federal judge.
A cameraman is suing the Not My Fault singer, whose real name is Megan Pete, and her management company, claiming that he was forced to watch her have sex in a car while on tour in Europe.
In a surprising move, Judge Gregory H. Woods ruled that cameraman Emilio Garcia provided sufficient evidence and information for the case to move forward.
Referencing the 30-year-old singer's lyrics from the track Hiss, Nicki teased on her social media, "What was the name of that law again???????? Karma's Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord's law."
She further penned, "We give God the glory & he's only just begun. Have a blessed day if you can. lol the blogs posting lies, thank you. More money for me. We're working. Trust."
Nicki also appeared to react to the cameraman's claims against Megan on an X post, which read, "Being a gay man doesn't give any woman the right to sexually grind on you or have sex in front of you."
Megan and Nick's feud began in 2024 when the two stars exchanged diss tracks aimed at each other titled, Hiss and Big Foot, respectively.
The Queen singer's fury also caught Jay-Z as she reposted 50 Cent's post regarding an alleged paternity case with a man claiming to be the rapper son.
She captioned the Instagram post, noting, "Oh is this why he was trending the other day? Idk. I hope all is well."
Minaj has long claimed that Roc Nation, a company founded by Beyoncé's husband, has deployed various industry mechanisms against her since she chose Young Money over Roc.