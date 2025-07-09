'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley joins 'Devil Wears Prada 2' lineup

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley joins Devil Wears Prada 2 lineup
'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley joins 'Devil Wears Prada 2' lineup

Simone Ashley has secured a spot in the star-studded lineup of The Devil Wears Prada 2 after a major F1 movie snub.

As reported by Deadline, sources have confirmed that the Bridgerton actress is joining the production of the fashion-comedy film starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.

Simone starred in Brad Pitt's movie; however, her role was completely cut from the motorsports film, as she appears in the release version for split seconds. 

The sequel to the 2006 movie follows Meryl's character, Miranda Priestly, who is a renowned fashion editor and is face-to-face with the eventual decline of the print industry.

Her former assistant Emily Charlton, played by the Oppenheimer actress, is now a big name in the fashion industry, and the two have to compete for the ad revenue.

In addition to Simone, Kenneth Branagh is also confirmed to appear in the upcoming movie as Meryl's husband.

Along with that, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet will also star in the long-awaited sequel for the iconic film.

David Frankel, the original director, and writer Aline Brosh McKenna are back to create The Devil Wears Prada 2 almost 20 years later.

The original film was adapted from the New York Times mega bestseller by Lauren Weisberger, who took the inspiration for the novel from her former boss and now-former editor-in-chief for Vogue, Anna Wintour.

Notably, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated to released on May 1, 2026.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

'Dune 3’ official title release, promises epic IMAX filming experience
'Dune 3’ official title release, promises epic IMAX filming experience
'Dune's third instalment will kick off imminently, with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya reprising their roles

Diddy’s twin daughters make career move after father's court verdict
Diddy’s twin daughters make career move after father's court verdict
Jessie and D'Lila Combs entered into new a venture after Sean 'Diddy’ Combs' trial verdict

Aaron Phypers Denise Richards head for divorce after 6 years of marriage
Aaron Phypers Denise Richards head for divorce after 6 years of marriage
Aaron Phypers filed for divorce after six years of marriage with Denise Richards

Blake Lively to face tough questions in legal feud over 'It Ends With Us'
Blake Lively to face tough questions in legal feud over 'It Ends With Us'
'Another Simple Favor' star will answer questions asked by the attorneys of Justin Baldoni during her trial

Ben Affleck gives bombshell warning to Jennifer Lopez's new partner
Ben Affleck gives bombshell warning to Jennifer Lopez's new partner
Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Ben Affleck finalised their divorce earlier this year

Anna Kendrick, Alex Edelman secret romance unveiled: deets inside

Anna Kendrick, Alex Edelman secret romance unveiled: deets inside
Alex Edelman and Anna Kendrick initially sparked romance rumours in March this year

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates success of ‘two sold out’ shows at Hyde Park
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates success of ‘two sold out’ shows at Hyde Park
Sabrina Carpenter thanks 'legendary’ band Duran Duran for joining her amid ‘their insane schedule’

Timothée Chalamet’s ex Eiza González pays Wimbledon tribute to Grigor Dimitrov
Timothée Chalamet’s ex Eiza González pays Wimbledon tribute to Grigor Dimitrov
Grigor Dimitrov and Eiza González confirmed their romance in May this year with sweet Instagram post