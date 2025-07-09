'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley joins 'Devil Wears Prada 2' lineup

Simone Ashley has secured a spot in the star-studded lineup of The Devil Wears Prada 2 after a major F1 movie snub.
As reported by Deadline, sources have confirmed that the Bridgerton actress is joining the production of the fashion-comedy film starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci.
Simone starred in Brad Pitt's movie; however, her role was completely cut from the motorsports film, as she appears in the release version for split seconds.
The sequel to the 2006 movie follows Meryl's character, Miranda Priestly, who is a renowned fashion editor and is face-to-face with the eventual decline of the print industry.
Her former assistant Emily Charlton, played by the Oppenheimer actress, is now a big name in the fashion industry, and the two have to compete for the ad revenue.
In addition to Simone, Kenneth Branagh is also confirmed to appear in the upcoming movie as Meryl's husband.
Along with that, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet will also star in the long-awaited sequel for the iconic film.
David Frankel, the original director, and writer Aline Brosh McKenna are back to create The Devil Wears Prada 2 almost 20 years later.
The original film was adapted from the New York Times mega bestseller by Lauren Weisberger, who took the inspiration for the novel from her former boss and now-former editor-in-chief for Vogue, Anna Wintour.
Notably, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is slated to released on May 1, 2026.