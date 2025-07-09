King Charles praises Prince William, Princess Kate after major health update

King Charles, along with other British Royal members, welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, to the UK.

On Tuesday, July 8, during a state banquet, the monarch made a rare public tribute to Prince William and Princess Kate at Windsor Castle, just hours after he raised health concerns among the Royal watchers.

During his speech, His Majesty made a warm reference to his eldest son and daughter-in-law's living situation at Windsor. 

The tribute came as part of the king's opening remarks celebrating the deep friendship between Britain and France.

Charles praised William's choice to establish his family home at Windsor, as he drew a historical parallel to the castle's origins.
"The Castle in which we meet this evening was begun by my ancestor - and your sometime countryman - William, Duke of Normandy, in the year 1070," King Charles told President Macron.

He continued, "So it is perhaps rather appropriate that my son, The Prince of Wales, who shares that earlier William's name, has made Windsor his home with his family, like so many of our predecessors."

The heartfelt speech came hours after Buckingham Palace issued a major health update about King Charles.

During the welcome of the French president, the Royal was seen with bloodshot eyes, which a palace rep confirmed was due to a burst blood vessel that developed overnight and was unrelated to his ongoing cancer treatment.

Notably, the Prince of Wales relocated to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Great Park in 2022 alongside Kate and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

