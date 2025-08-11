Man visiting Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert fatally shot

A New York-based man, who visited Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny's residency died by a gunshot.
The tragic incident took place early Sunday, August 8, at La Perla, a renowned seaside shantytown, and the police identified the victim as a 25-year-old US man named Kevin Mares.
Homicide detective Sgt Arnaldo Ruiz said in a phone interview that the shooting took place when several people near Kevin began arguing, and one pulled out a gun and shot at least three people, including New Yorker.
A brother and a sister in their mid-40s who live in La Perla were injured and remain hospitalised.
Ruiz highlighted that Kevin was an innocent bystander. He was with three other friends who told police they were in Puerto Rico for one of Bad Bunny's 30 concerts, which have attracted tens of thousands of visitors to the US territory.
Furthermore, Kevin was shot on the left side of his abdomen and was taken to Puerto Rico's largest public hospital, where he passed away.
Despite the 2023 regulations that authorised businesses in San Juan to serve or sell alcohol from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday, and up to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday if Monday is a holiday, police shared that the incident occurred at 4:13 a.m.
La Perla is located on the outskirts of a historic district popular with tourists known as Old San Juan.
A couple hundred people live in the shantytown, which once served as Puerto Rico's biggest distribution point for heroin and was known for its violence.
The island of 3.2 million people has reported 277 killings so far this year, compared with 325 killings in the same period last year.