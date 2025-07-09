Kevin Jonas confesses losing 'almost all' his fortune after band hiatus

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Kevin Jonas confesses losing almost all his fortune after band hiatus
Kevin Jonas confesses losing 'almost all' his fortune after band hiatus

Kevin Jonas has made a shocking confession about his financial struggles.

The Jonas Brothers member revealed that he lost "almost all" of his fortune when the band went on hiatus from 2012 to 2019.

During an interview with Lewis Howes on The School of Greatness podcast, he shared, “I’ve seen the beginning of the success to financial success — not knowing what money really was and understanding it — to not having [it], to losing almost all of it."

The reason for his financial setback was a number of "bad business deals” that took place around “nine years ago.”

Kevin explained that he had lost most of his money, down to just 10 percent, adding that he had invested in several properties but unfortunately, it hadn't been the right partnership.

The Camp Rock star also admitted that has learned a lot from the difficult times, noting, “I learned this lesson never wanted to learn it, but I did. But then, at the same time, reevaluated how to approach life and from that perspective, and look into the future. I was able to really feel honoured that we could have a second shot at it.”

Notably, Jonas Brothers are set to kick off their thirteenth concert tour, titled Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour, on August 10, 2025.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Kris Jenner pens down sweet wish for Penelope Disick on her 13th birthday
Kris Jenner pens down sweet wish for Penelope Disick on her 13th birthday
Penelope Disick is the daughter of Kourtney and Scott Disick

Country singer Pat Green's family suffers ‘heartbreaking loss’ after flood
Country singer Pat Green's family suffers ‘heartbreaking loss’ after flood
Pat Green's wife stated their family members, including Green's brother John, his wife, Julia, and their kids remain missing

'Dune 3’ official title release, promises epic IMAX filming experience
'Dune 3’ official title release, promises epic IMAX filming experience
'Dune's third instalment will kick off imminently, with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya reprising their roles

Diddy’s twin daughters make career move after father's court verdict
Diddy’s twin daughters make career move after father's court verdict
Jessie and D'Lila Combs entered into new a venture after Sean 'Diddy’ Combs' trial verdict

Aaron Phypers Denise Richards head for divorce after 6 years of marriage
Aaron Phypers Denise Richards head for divorce after 6 years of marriage
Aaron Phypers filed for divorce after six years of marriage with Denise Richards

Blake Lively to face tough questions in legal feud over 'It Ends With Us'
Blake Lively to face tough questions in legal feud over 'It Ends With Us'
'Another Simple Favor' star will answer questions asked by the attorneys of Justin Baldoni during her trial

Ben Affleck gives bombshell warning to Jennifer Lopez's new partner
Ben Affleck gives bombshell warning to Jennifer Lopez's new partner
Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Ben Affleck finalised their divorce earlier this year

Anna Kendrick, Alex Edelman secret romance unveiled: deets inside

Anna Kendrick, Alex Edelman secret romance unveiled: deets inside
Alex Edelman and Anna Kendrick initially sparked romance rumours in March this year