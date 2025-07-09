Kevin Jonas confesses losing 'almost all' his fortune after band hiatus

Kevin Jonas has made a shocking confession about his financial struggles.
The Jonas Brothers member revealed that he lost "almost all" of his fortune when the band went on hiatus from 2012 to 2019.
During an interview with Lewis Howes on The School of Greatness podcast, he shared, “I’ve seen the beginning of the success to financial success — not knowing what money really was and understanding it — to not having [it], to losing almost all of it."
The reason for his financial setback was a number of "bad business deals” that took place around “nine years ago.”
Kevin explained that he had lost most of his money, down to just 10 percent, adding that he had invested in several properties but unfortunately, it hadn't been the right partnership.
The Camp Rock star also admitted that has learned a lot from the difficult times, noting, “I learned this lesson never wanted to learn it, but I did. But then, at the same time, reevaluated how to approach life and from that perspective, and look into the future. I was able to really feel honoured that we could have a second shot at it.”
Notably, Jonas Brothers are set to kick off their thirteenth concert tour, titled Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour, on August 10, 2025.