Kendall Jenner spills on her go-to cosmetic procedure

Kendall Jenner has set the record straight about plastic surgery rumours.
The Vogue model got candid about the only cosmetic procedure she got done.
She said on Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast, “I swear to God, I’ve done two rounds of baby Botox in my forehead [and] that’s it. [That’s] the only thing I’ve ever injected.I’m here to tell you the truth, which is that I’ve never had any plastic surgery on my face.”
Kendall continued, “Nothing, I’ve never had any work done, and I told you, the only I’ve done twice [is] baby Botox in my forehead. I didn’t love it and I don’t love it. I consider [getting it again] sometimes, but then I’m, like, ‘My eyebrows are so straight and low to my eyes that I actually really enjoy the movement that I have.’”
The reality TV star further debunked the rumors that she’s had full facial reconstruction.
“I’ll see videos sometimes … and a licensed doctor is on Instagram or TikTok and they’re doing a breakdown of all the surgeries [and] all the work I’ve had done and all these things,” she added.
Moreover, Kendall's siblings and mom have been open about their experiences with plastic surgery.
Kylie Jenner admitted to getting breast implants at 19 and later regretted it.
Khloé Kardashian has also spoken about her plastic surgery procedures, including a nose job.
Meanwhile, Kris Jenner also got a plastic surgery done a couple of months ago.