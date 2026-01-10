Tom Cruise to make special performance in upcoming Star Wars movie 

Tom Cruise is about to make a special performance in the new Star Wars movie.
In a recent interview with The New York Times, director Shawn Levy revealed how the Mission: Impossible star performed his own stunt like a pro in a new Star Wars movie near London.
"Tom Cruise was up to his ankles in mud and pond water. He wore a look of great concentration as he stooped over a digital camera, trying to frame the perfect shot," goes the piece written by Calum Marsh.
He continued, "Last week, Steven Spielberg was here. And now Tom Cruise is wielding a camera, ruining his very nice shoes."
Levy says he looked over in "slight disbelief" as Cruise, taking his new role extremely seriously, manned one of the cameras for a lightsaber action scene.
The Deadpool & Wolverine director further praised Cruise for his great camera skills, saying, "Now when you see the movie," before adding, "You’ll know that part of it was shot by Tom. I mean, how cool is that?"
For those unaware, Star Wars: Starfighter also stars Ryan Gosling and is slated to be released in May 2027.