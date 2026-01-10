‘Home Alone’ star Daniel Stern caught red handed in prostitution scandal

Hollywood
Daniel Stern has recently been caught red handed in a scandal related to prostitution after allegedly trying to hire an escort.

According to TMZ, the 68-year-old actor was soliciting prostitution last month during the holiday season on December 10, in a Camarillo hotel in California.

The Home Alone actor, however, did not land in any legal trouble, when he was cited by the police.

Stern, who also reprised his role as Marv Murchins in 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, luckily wasn't booked but simply given a ticket instead.

The news comes a month after the actor, who was hospitalised in October 2025 due to an unknown medical emergency, revealed that he has left Hollywood behind in an interview.

According to the James vs. His Future Self performer, he now lives on a farm and grows tangerines and now works as a cattle rancher, grows tangerines and works as a sculptor.

In the end, Daniel Stern revealed that though he has stepped back from frequent acting, he has not disappeared entirely from the profession.

According to the Game Over, Man! actor, occasional projects and media requests still reach him, and he tends to handle them remotely from the farm.

