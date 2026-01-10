Entertainment
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried opens up about struggling with OCD

The 'Lay All Your Love on Me' star revealed that she suffered from OCD for over two decades

A Heart Full of Love artist Amanda Seyfried recently got candid about her mental struggles when she was diagnosed at the age of 19.

In an interview with Vogue magazine published on Thursday, January 8, the 40-year-old star revealed that she suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) for over two decades.

The Lay All Your Love on Me star stated, “I was living in Marina del Rey at the time, shooting Big Love. And my mom had to take a sabbatical from work in Pennsylvania to live with me for a month.”

Amanda further recalled, “I got my brain scans, and that’s when I got on medication.” She further disclosed, “Which to this day, I’m on every night.”

Additionally, she discussed how she had to avoid certain situations intentionally to refrain from getting her disorder triggered by outside factors.

The list included “drinking too much alcohol, or doing any drugs at all.” She also admitted staying out too late. Amanda Seyfried explained, “I would make plans and then just not go.” She continued, “I guess I did make choices…. I didn’t enter that realm of nightclubs,” stating, “I gotta give credit to my OCD.”

