Sam Worthington spills how sour attitude landed him 'Avatar' lead

Sam Worthington recently revealed how his sour attitude bagged him for a leading role in the Avatar film franchise.
The 49-year-old actor, who plays a paraplegic former U.S. Marine Jake Sully in the James Cameron directional, during his interview with On Film... With Kevin McCarthy podcast recalled interesting details of auditioning for 2010 popular film.
Worthington began, “I got this audition, but they wouldn't tell me what the movie was, who the director was. They couldn't tell me anything about it.”
The Fuze actor went on to say that the lack of information made him slightly angry,
"I was kind of reluctant," the Australian native noted, adding that he was set even more on edge after realising the cost he has spent for the the audition.
According to Worthington, as a result, he went into the audition with a less-than-positive attitude, which eventually won him the role.
"That attitude kind of translated into the performance. I remember the first line was: 'Are you Jake Sully?' and it was meant to be, 'Yes, ma'am," and I went, "Uh-huh,'” said the The Exorcism, adding that he put the audition out of his mind until he got the fateful call.
Moreover, while recalling his first meeting the director, James Cameron revealed it was the flippant delivery of his audition line that won Worthington the role.
It’s worth mentioning ere that Sam Worthington recently reprised his role as Jake Sully in Avatar: Fire and Ash, released on December 19, 2025.