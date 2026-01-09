Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Britney Spears teases potential dance performance with son

Britney Spears recalls her performance at the 29th Annual American Music Awards in 2002

  • By Hafsa Noor
Britney Spears has opened up about her dance style and teased a potential performance with her son.

On Thursday, January 8, the iconic singer, 44, took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo from her performance of I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman at the 29th Annual American Music Awards in 2002 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

In the caption, Britney got candid about her mindset towards returning to the stage.

The Baby One More Time hitmaker wrote, “Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about. Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life.”

She added, “I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons, but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon. He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!”

Britney concluded the note revealing she has no plans to return to the stage unless she’s out of the country. 

