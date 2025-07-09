King Charles highlights ‘enduring friendship’ with France in new speech

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


King Charles has reflected on the relationship between the UK and France during his powerful speech at the state banquet.

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte are on a three-day state visit in the UK.

His Majesty began his monologue, "Less than two years ago, we celebrated that relationship in Paris and Bordeaux on our first State Visit to France. As we look back on that special time, we recall with great fondness the warmest of welcomes the people of France extended to us.”

The British monarch mentioned the hall where they were meeting had been rebuilt after a devastating fire, and drew a parallel with the remarkable restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris, which they had witnessed during their visit.

Charles added, "Of course, we would not be neighbours if we did not have our differences. This is a relationship built not only on cooperation and mutual fascination but also on amicable competition and occasionally even, dare I say, confusion.”

He also noted that Queen Victoria had selected France as the destination for her inaugural overseas trip just the previous year. King Charles explained that these mutual visits established the groundwork for the alliance that exists today.

Notably, Princess Kate and Prince William also joined the monarch for the state banquet.

