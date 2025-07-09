Jennifer Aniston’s new beau Jim Curtis makes her ‘feel calm and secure’

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Jennifer Aniston’s rumoured boyfriend Jim Curtis has a profound impact on her emotional well-being, apparently making her “feel calm and secure."

After her failed marriages with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, the Friends alum, 56, finally found a new love interest.

A source recently told National Enquirer, “Jen is at a stage where she wants her love life to come first, work second. She loves her work but is ready to have a meaningful relationship. That’s why she’s putting 100 percent into this. She’s always been a hopeful romantic beneath the cynical exterior.”

The insider added, “Jim’s a good guy, very solid and dependable, and he makes Jen feel calm and secure. It’s what he does for a living, but what they have is special. Their relationship went from two people in a totally platonic zen space to a deeper friendship — and now this.”

As per the tabloids, only a few close friends of the Murder Mystery starlet knew that she was dating “Hypnotist Jim.”

Jim, who has specialises in hypno-realization, was spotted with Jennifer in Northern California enjoying a romantic dinner date.

Moreover, Jennifer sparked dating rumours with Pedro Pascal in March, however, the renowned actress turned down the speculations. 

