Princess Kate ‘gracefully’ tackles Emmanuel Macron’s hand kiss

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Princess Kate ‘gracefully’ tackles Emmanuel Macron’s hand kiss
Princess Kate ‘gracefully’ tackles Emmanuel Macron’s hand kiss

Kate Middleton has proved that she's a pro at handling awkward moments!

The Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at RAF Northolt as they arrived in the UK for a state visit.

During the interaction, Emmanuel greeted Princess Kate with a rare kiss on the hand and warmly shook William's hand as they chatted.

A royal expert Judi James claimed that the French leader's move was seemingly “offensive.”

She told Mirror, “When his display of gallantry became distilled into a quaintly antique air hand-kiss that he seemed to have fashioned out of her offered shake. This is a difficult ritual for the modern woman to respond to as it tends to prompt an embarrassed giggling in these more feminist times.”

While reflecting on how Kate handled the situation, Judi noted, "But Kate smiled gracefully, perhaps aware that it would be Brigitte's turn next as Charles opted to lift the back of her hand right up to his lips to maintain eye contact as he planted his own lips."

According to rules mention on the royal family’s website, Emmanuel’s hand kiss did not breach any royal protocol.

Moreover, King Charles has also greeted Brigitte Macron with a hand kiss.

Related
Read more : Royal

Princess Kate to make first State Banquet appearance after cancer treatment
Princess Kate to make first State Banquet appearance after cancer treatment
Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Princess of Wales is all set to attend State Banquet with Prince William

King Charles breaks major royal custom at Macron's state visit
King Charles breaks major royal custom at Macron's state visit
The French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, arrived in the U.K. for three-day state visit

Charles shares unknown facts about Diana's grandparents with unseen portraits
Charles shares unknown facts about Diana's grandparents with unseen portraits
Princess Diana's paternal grandparents, Cynthia and Jack Spencer's never-before-seen portraits unearthed in new Instagram post

Buckingham Palace reacts to King Charles’ bloodshot eye issue at Macron welcome
Buckingham Palace reacts to King Charles’ bloodshot eye issue at Macron welcome
King Charles was spotted with bloodshot eye while greeting President Macron and first lady

Sarah Ferguson shares 'heartbreaking' statement after Andrew receives big relief
Sarah Ferguson shares 'heartbreaking' statement after Andrew receives big relief
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence in first statement after FBI drops Andrew's name in Jeffrey Epstein case

Kate Middleton exudes elegance as she welcomes French President Macron

Kate Middleton exudes elegance as she welcomes French President Macron
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte

Prince William to leave UK amid esteemed royal event at Windsor
Prince William to leave UK amid esteemed royal event at Windsor
The Prince of Wales to skip major royal event at Windsor Castle this week

King Felipe celebrates Armed Forces Day amid Princess Leonor training
King Felipe celebrates Armed Forces Day amid Princess Leonor training
King Felipe and Queen Letizia presided over the Armed Forces Day commemoration without Princess Leonor