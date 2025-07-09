Princess Kate ‘gracefully’ tackles Emmanuel Macron’s hand kiss

Kate Middleton has proved that she's a pro at handling awkward moments!
The Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at RAF Northolt as they arrived in the UK for a state visit.
During the interaction, Emmanuel greeted Princess Kate with a rare kiss on the hand and warmly shook William's hand as they chatted.
A royal expert Judi James claimed that the French leader's move was seemingly “offensive.”
She told Mirror, “When his display of gallantry became distilled into a quaintly antique air hand-kiss that he seemed to have fashioned out of her offered shake. This is a difficult ritual for the modern woman to respond to as it tends to prompt an embarrassed giggling in these more feminist times.”
While reflecting on how Kate handled the situation, Judi noted, "But Kate smiled gracefully, perhaps aware that it would be Brigitte's turn next as Charles opted to lift the back of her hand right up to his lips to maintain eye contact as he planted his own lips."
According to rules mention on the royal family’s website, Emmanuel’s hand kiss did not breach any royal protocol.
Moreover, King Charles has also greeted Brigitte Macron with a hand kiss.