Olivia Rodrigo prioritises her band’s mental health on tour

  • By Hafsa Noor
Olivia Rodrigo has made sure that her crew and band's mental health remains a priority during her hectic tour.

The tour guitarist Daisy Spencer recently revealed that the pop icon covers therapy costs for her band and crew, providing them with free access to mental health support.

During her appearance on The StageLeft Podcast, Daisy said, "On the Guts World Tour, Olivia and our tour manager, Marty Hom, made accessible and free therapy for all of the touring personnel. I have never had anything like that.”

She added, “And that reignited the importance of therapy to me because I had just kind of fallen off for so long, and then suddenly I had this free resource of incredible therapists, and I utilized the crap out of that.”

Daisy praised the bad idea right? singer, saying that what she had done was one of the coolest things she'd ever seen on tour. She added that offering accessible free therapy was incredibly valuable, especially since it could be expensive.

The guitarist hailed Olivia as the “dreamiest boss” of all time.

To note, Olivia Rodrigo has previously been open about the importance of therapy in her own life. Her father, Chris Rodrigo, is a family therapist.

