Will Smith marks grown up son Jaden's 27th birthday with nostalgic tribute

Will Smith is celebrating his not-so-young son, Jaden Smith's birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

On Tuesday, July 8, the 56-year-old American actor and rapper took to his Instagram account to pay a touching homage to his middle child, as he turned 27 today.

Will kicked off his post with a throwback photo alongside Jaden as he carried a young one in his arms while holding onto a microphone.

The Bad Boys star also included nostalgic footage of his son doing a backflip as his special trick.

He also posted a snap from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 in June, where Jaden made a special appearance on stage to mark the special occasion of Father's Day.

Will penned a moving note for his son that read, "Happy Bday, J-Diggy. Your tricks are getting better every year!"

Will Smith's past relationships: 

For those unaware, the Men in Black actor co-parents his son, Jaden, and daughter, Willow Smith, with his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, with whom he got separated in 2016.

Despite this separation, they have publicly stated they are still figuring things out and have a deep love for each other.

In addition to Willow and Jaden, Will is also the father to his second son, Willard Carroll "Trey" Smith III, whom he shares with his first ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.

Will and Sheree tied the knot in 1992 and parted ways in 1995, due to irreconcilable differences at the time. 

