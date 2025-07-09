King Frederik greets Duchess Sophie with cheek kiss during solo appearance

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
King Frederik greets Duchess Sophie with cheek kiss during solo appearance

King Frederik and Duchess Sophie enjoy a warm interaction at Wimbledon

During the sporting event on Monday, July 7, the Danish monarch, 57, was spotted greeting Sophie, 60, with a kiss on cheek as the Duchess of Edinburg came to take her seat in the royal box on Centre Court.

Frederik attended the Championships to watch Danish Player, Clara Tauson, take on Iga Swiatek in the quarter finals.

The pair stole a few moments together in the VIP section, with Frederik cracking up over a humorous remark.

His Majesty and the Duchess of Edinburgh sat one seat apart on the front row of the royal box as they watched Novak Djokovic, Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner compete in the tennis match.

The Danish monarch was also spotted at Wimbledon on Sunday, with a low-key appearance as he sat in the crowds to watch Chile’s Nicolas Jarry take on Britain’s Cameron Norrie.

Following her appearance at Wimbledon, Sophie attended state banquet with Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

She looked graceful in $4,200 white delphine’ dress and £455 Charlotte pumps.

The royal completed the look with 5.20cts platinum three row diamond hoop earrings £24,500 and the Aquamarine tiara.

Related
Read more : Royal

King Charles praises Prince William, Princess Kate after major health update
King Charles praises Prince William, Princess Kate after major health update
The British monarch raised health concerns after he was seen with bloodshot eyes while welcoming the French president

Kate Middleton pays homage to Princess Diana in red gown at state banquet
Kate Middleton pays homage to Princess Diana in red gown at state banquet
The Princess of Wales marked the first state banquet since November 2023 in regal style alongside Prince William

Princess Kate to make first State Banquet appearance after cancer treatment
Princess Kate to make first State Banquet appearance after cancer treatment
Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Princess of Wales is all set to attend State Banquet with Prince William

King Charles breaks major royal custom at Macron's state visit
King Charles breaks major royal custom at Macron's state visit
The French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, arrived in the U.K. for three-day state visit

Charles shares unknown facts about Diana's grandparents with unseen portraits
Charles shares unknown facts about Diana's grandparents with unseen portraits
Princess Diana's paternal grandparents, Cynthia and Jack Spencer's never-before-seen portraits unearthed in new Instagram post

Buckingham Palace reacts to King Charles’ bloodshot eye issue at Macron welcome
Buckingham Palace reacts to King Charles’ bloodshot eye issue at Macron welcome
King Charles was spotted with bloodshot eye while greeting President Macron and first lady

Sarah Ferguson shares 'heartbreaking' statement after Andrew receives big relief
Sarah Ferguson shares 'heartbreaking' statement after Andrew receives big relief
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence in first statement after FBI drops Andrew's name in Jeffrey Epstein case

Kate Middleton exudes elegance as she welcomes French President Macron

Kate Middleton exudes elegance as she welcomes French President Macron
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte