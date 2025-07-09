King Frederik greets Duchess Sophie with cheek kiss during solo appearance

King Frederik and Duchess Sophie enjoy a warm interaction at Wimbledon
During the sporting event on Monday, July 7, the Danish monarch, 57, was spotted greeting Sophie, 60, with a kiss on cheek as the Duchess of Edinburg came to take her seat in the royal box on Centre Court.
Frederik attended the Championships to watch Danish Player, Clara Tauson, take on Iga Swiatek in the quarter finals.
The pair stole a few moments together in the VIP section, with Frederik cracking up over a humorous remark.
His Majesty and the Duchess of Edinburgh sat one seat apart on the front row of the royal box as they watched Novak Djokovic, Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner compete in the tennis match.
The Danish monarch was also spotted at Wimbledon on Sunday, with a low-key appearance as he sat in the crowds to watch Chile’s Nicolas Jarry take on Britain’s Cameron Norrie.
Following her appearance at Wimbledon, Sophie attended state banquet with Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
She looked graceful in $4,200 white delphine’ dress and £455 Charlotte pumps.
The royal completed the look with 5.20cts platinum three row diamond hoop earrings £24,500 and the Aquamarine tiara.