Sophie Turner revisits 'GOT' era after reuniting with Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner revisits 'Game of Thrones' era after reuniting with Peregrine Pearson  

Joe Jonas' ex-wife, Sophie Turner, recalled her delightful working experience from her best-selling TV series, Game of Thrones.

In an interview with the Dish podcast alongside hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, the 29-year-old actress revisited some of the life lessons she learned during her time in the drama series.

"Everything I learned from Game of Thrones — and a bit from my parents, informed [her] entire life in terms of like business decisions, just etiquette on set, how to act," Sophie credited.

During the conversation, the mom-of-two disclosed that filming the Emmy-winning series was the "best acting class" for her, as she joined the cast when she was so young.

When did Sophie Turner joins Game of Thrones cast: 

For those unaware, the Joan starlet first auditioned for her character as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones at the tender age of 12.

Later on, she began filming the sensational series after two years of her initial screening and wrapped up the shooting when she was 23 during the show’s eighth and final season, which premiered in 2019.

Sophie Tuner and  Peregrine Pearson relationship timeline: 

These remarks from Sophie Turner come after she seemingly rekindled a romance with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson.

In April this year, the actress sparked break-up rumours with her current love interest after she unfollowed the 4th Viscount Cowdray from Instagram, leading fans to believe she had split from the aristocrat.

However, the couple, who began dating in October 2023, debunked the ongoing split reports after being spotted enjoying a cosy date night at the Glastonbury Festival on June 27. 

