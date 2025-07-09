King Charles releases first statement after sparking health concerns

King Charles releases first statement after sparking health concerns


King Charles III has broken his silence hours after sparking health concerns with his new appearance.

On Tuesday, July 8, the 76-year-old monarch welcomed the French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron in the UK on a three-day state visit.

As the videos of the ceremonial welcome went viral on the internet, Royal fans were quick to notice a burst blood vessel in king's right eye.

However, a Buckingham Palace insider quickly set the record straight noting that His Majesty's red eye issue has no link with Charles ongoing cancer treatment.

Just hours after creating a buzz regarding his health, Charles hosted a state banquet for the French politician where he also delivered a soulful speech.

The king began his monologue greeting the couple in French, which was translated to, "It is with very great pleasure that my wife and I welcome you to Windsor Castle on the occasion of this State Visit; the first that I have hosted here at Windsor since my Accession."

He continued, "I recall with such fond memories our Visit to France in 2023, when you so graciously hosted us, Monsieur le Président. Much has happened in the meantime, and France and the United Kingdom have stood ever closer since then."

"At this crucial point in our shared histories, your visit is another occasion to celebrate our deep and enduring friendship," Charles added.

In his lengthy speech, the father of Prince William and Harry also highlighted the history of UK and France diplomatic ties since decades.

Related
Read more : Royal

King Charles praises Prince William, Princess Kate after major health update
King Charles praises Prince William, Princess Kate after major health update
The British monarch raised health concerns after he was seen with bloodshot eyes while welcoming the French president

Kate Middleton pays homage to Princess Diana in red gown at state banquet
Kate Middleton pays homage to Princess Diana in red gown at state banquet
The Princess of Wales marked the first state banquet since November 2023 in regal style alongside Prince William

Princess Kate to make first State Banquet appearance after cancer treatment
Princess Kate to make first State Banquet appearance after cancer treatment
Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Princess of Wales is all set to attend State Banquet with Prince William

King Charles breaks major royal custom at Macron's state visit
King Charles breaks major royal custom at Macron's state visit
The French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, arrived in the U.K. for three-day state visit

Charles shares unknown facts about Diana's grandparents with unseen portraits
Charles shares unknown facts about Diana's grandparents with unseen portraits
Princess Diana's paternal grandparents, Cynthia and Jack Spencer's never-before-seen portraits unearthed in new Instagram post

Buckingham Palace reacts to King Charles’ bloodshot eye issue at Macron welcome
Buckingham Palace reacts to King Charles’ bloodshot eye issue at Macron welcome
King Charles was spotted with bloodshot eye while greeting President Macron and first lady

Sarah Ferguson shares 'heartbreaking' statement after Andrew receives big relief
Sarah Ferguson shares 'heartbreaking' statement after Andrew receives big relief
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence in first statement after FBI drops Andrew's name in Jeffrey Epstein case

Kate Middleton exudes elegance as she welcomes French President Macron

Kate Middleton exudes elegance as she welcomes French President Macron
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte