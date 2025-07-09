King Charles releases first statement after sparking health concerns

King Charles III has broken his silence hours after sparking health concerns with his new appearance.
On Tuesday, July 8, the 76-year-old monarch welcomed the French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron in the UK on a three-day state visit.
As the videos of the ceremonial welcome went viral on the internet, Royal fans were quick to notice a burst blood vessel in king's right eye.
However, a Buckingham Palace insider quickly set the record straight noting that His Majesty's red eye issue has no link with Charles ongoing cancer treatment.
Just hours after creating a buzz regarding his health, Charles hosted a state banquet for the French politician where he also delivered a soulful speech.
The king began his monologue greeting the couple in French, which was translated to, "It is with very great pleasure that my wife and I welcome you to Windsor Castle on the occasion of this State Visit; the first that I have hosted here at Windsor since my Accession."
He continued, "I recall with such fond memories our Visit to France in 2023, when you so graciously hosted us, Monsieur le Président. Much has happened in the meantime, and France and the United Kingdom have stood ever closer since then."
"At this crucial point in our shared histories, your visit is another occasion to celebrate our deep and enduring friendship," Charles added.
In his lengthy speech, the father of Prince William and Harry also highlighted the history of UK and France diplomatic ties since decades.