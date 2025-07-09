William, Kate set to mark Louis' big milestone amid hectic royal duties

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, might have planned an intimate celebration for their youngest son, Prince Louis, on his special day despite their tireless royal duties. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked seven years since the christening ceremony of their little one, who turned seven years old in April of this year.

Notably, the special anniversary took place in the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace on July 9, 2018, in the presence of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

At the time, the young royal, who is now known for his cheeky antics at special royal events, was celebrated by the entire British Royal Family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

In addition to the royal clan, Louis’ elder siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana were also included in the prestigious ceremony.

What are christening ceremonies? 

For those unaware, christenings are the religious ceremonies where royal babies are welcomed into the Christian church through baptism, typically involving water from the River Jordan.

The Daily Express reported that during the esteemed royal event, a list of the future King's close pals and relatives had been chosen to be Louis’ godparents.

The couple announced the birth of their third child, Prince Louis, on April 23rd, 2018 in St Mary's Hospital, London.

They are also parents to their two kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton's hectic royal duties: 

Prince Louis' christening anniversary comes during Prince William and Kate Middleton's hectic working schedule as the future monarchs have been busy welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

However, it is unclear whether the two will celebrate the milestone of their eldest son. 

