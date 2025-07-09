Nicki Minaj claims Jay-Z owes her $200M in explosive social media rants 

Nicki Minaj lashed out at Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z, in an explosive social media rant.
The 42-year-old rapper and songwriter turned to her X account on Tuesday, July 8, to call out the renowned record executive in a series of heated posts.
In her social media posts, Minaj accused the father-of-three of owing her the gross amount between $100 to $200 million which he allegedly snatched from the singer.
The Girl on Fire hitmaker further asked him to return her asked amount alongside the interest, and promised to send the amount to her fans with the return.
Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj's beef explained:
"We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest," Minaj alleged.
She blasted, "You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it n***a. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy."
In another thread, the popular rap icon added, "I’m going to use some of the money #JayZ owes me to send some of my Barbz to college, pay their school fees & student loans via my #StudentOfTheGame charity."
Why Nicki Minaj accused Jay-Z of stealing money?
These rants from Nicki Minaj come after she previously claimed that Jay-Z's company, Tidal, had defrauded her by stealing her money.
For those unaware, the 55-year-old American businessman launched his company, Tidal, in partnership with Minaj, J. Cole, and Rihanna in 2021.
However, he sold the company to Jack Dorsey's Square company for around $300 million in the same year. The deal also owed a massive payout to the rapper but at the time she was only offered $1 million by Jay-Z.
As of now, neither Jay-Z nor his representatives have reacted to these allegations.