Prince William, Queen Camilla show ‘mutual respect’ with heartfelt gesture

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Prince William and Queen Camilla have shown a sign of “mutual respect” during their latest heartfelt interaction.

The Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton joined King Charles at RAF Northolt to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, who are on a three-day state visit in the United Kingdom.

In one of the viral interaction, Willam can be seen planting a sweet kiss on Camilla's cheek

He was wearing a smart navy suit for the royal engagement. Meanwhile, the Queen consort of the UK donned a green chiffon dress by Anna Valentine and a matching hat.

She completed the look with an emerald and diamond brooch that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

A royal expert Danielle Stacey reflected on the heartwarming exchange between Camilla and William.

She told HELLO!, "The warm greeting between the Queen and the Prince of Wales shows the deep mutual respect they have for one another. We've also seen them share a subtle giggle or two on numerous occasions in recent years.”

The expert added, "Both of them shouldered public-facing duties at a time when the King and the Princess of Wales had stepped back for cancer treatment last year, and no doubt, Camilla and William will have provided emotional support to one another at a difficult time." 

Prince William and Queen Camilla share a strong bond and it's only growing closer in recent years.

