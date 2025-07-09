Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sensational court drama escalates after shocking verdict

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has recently been hit with a surprise court verdict after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution during an eight-week trial.

Shortly after the verdict was announced on Wednesday last week, Judge Arun Subramanian proposed scheduling the hearing for October 3.

On Tuesday, July 8, the lawyers of Diddy urged the court to expedite the process, as they initially proposed the date for the next hearing on September 22, 2025.

However, they revised their proposal to October 3 in a subsequent letter to the judge shortly after.

According to media reports, the first letter issued by the defense was subject to granting consent from the probation office but the second official letter urged to push their date to speed up the process of the investigation.

The legal representatives of the Bad Boy Records executive dialed into the remote hearing but it lasted less than a minute after Subramanian’s deputy told the attorneys on the call that the judge would get back to them about their proposed date.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested on which date? 

For those unaware, Sean Diddy Combs has been arrested at the federal Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn since September last year, in connection with his alleged involvement in serious criminal acts, including sex trafficking and human racketeering.

He has also faced several bombshell testimonies in a high-profile case trial, which commenced in May of this year. 

