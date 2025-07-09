Prince William travels to Switzerland without Prince George for key royal duty

Prince William has reportedly headed to Switzerland without his eldest son, Prince George, for a meaningful purpose close to their hearts.

The Prince of Wales, who has an unwavering passion towards football, is expected to attend the second Women’s Euro 2025 championship solo.

However, William previously took his son to the FA Cup Final in May, but now expects not to accompany his son for the ongoing Women's Euro league.

During his visit, the father-son duo watched England’s hard-fought loss against Spain in the final tournament.

GB News reported that the future monarch is travelling to Zurich to attend the second Women’s Euro 2025 group stage match between England and the Netherlands.

The 43-year-old prominent member of the British Royal Family has not taken Prince George as he will be witnessing the match as patron of the Football Association.

Prince William welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron on behalf of King Charles: 

Prince William’s international trip comes just a day after he took the special royal duty on behalf of his father, King Charles, to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, alongside Kate Middleton.

The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted the royal guest at RAF Northolt for their first official state visit to the United Kingdom.

William and Kate, who exchanged the marital vows in 2011, then joined senior royal members at a State Banquet on Tuesday, July 8. 

