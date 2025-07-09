Travis Kelce shifts focus from Taylor Swift romance amid engament rumours

Travis Kelce is pressing pause on the spotlight-stealing romance with Taylor Swift.
Speaking on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, the 34-year-old NFL star opened up about what’s really fueling him as the Super Bowl 2026 season is approaching.
“I want to win another Super Bowl. I'd do anything for that,” Kelce said.
He shared his determination to make a strong comeback in the sports realm after his team Kansas City Chiefs great loss during a face off with Philadelphia Eagles.
Kelce added, “I just want to end this season without that f****** sour taste in my mouth,” sharing how much that defeat continues to drive him.
To note, it came after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who have been enjoying their budding romance since September 2023, stole the spotlight with their back to back summer outings.
As they are currently dating, Swift and Kelce ignited the engagement rumors after a source told Star Magazine, “Taylor and Travis are tired of all the pressure and endless discussion about their status.”
The insider added that the Anti-Hero hitmaker and the NFL star are trying to spend as much time as possible this year ahead of Kelce’s new football season.
“They’re just enjoying being together right now, especially after all their time apart when she was on tour last year,” the source mentioned.
The source ignited that they are enjoying time together and “when there’s news to share, they will.”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a last outing together on July 1 enjoying lunch at JoJo’s Bar in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.