Tom Holland returns to Wimbledon for quarter-final match: Photos

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Tom Holland has returned to cheer on his favorite tennis players at Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

On Tuesday, July 8, the Spider-Man star graced the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the ninth day of the ongoing tournament.

Holland, who is a regular attendee of the Wimbledon tournament over the years, watched the action from courtside with his younger brother.

For the quarter-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie, the 29-year-old star opted for a crisp, baby pink-coloured shirt, which he paired with blue denim jeans.

Holland, who attended the sporty event without his fiancée, Zendaya, completed his look with uber-cool sunglasses and a classy watch.

In pictures from the tournament, making rounds on social media, Holland could be seen on the edge of his seat as he watched the match between the reigning champion and the British player.

Prior to the match, the Uncharted actor has a sweet encounter with Carlos at the All England Club.

In the video, shared by Wimbledon’s official X account, Carlos could be seen greeting to Holland, saying, “Tom! I saw you playing golf as well. Good swing, good swing, eh?"

Holland adorably responded to the compliment, offering a friendly challenge to the player as he said, “We should play."

“We should play. Yes, yes, we can play whenever you want. Message me and we’ll play,” Carlos added.

Tom Holland's Wimbledon appearance comes just a day after he attended the British Grand Prix Grid Walk on Monday, July 7, at Silverstone.

