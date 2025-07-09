Jennifer Aniston makes suspicious move amid Jim Curtis romance buzz

Jennifer Aniston makes suspicious move amid Jim Curtis romance buzz
Jennifer Aniston makes suspicious move amid Jim Curtis romance buzz

Jennifer Aniston quietly fueled romance speculation after liking a recent Instagram post by Jim Curtis.

The Friends alum showed support to the hypnotist as she liked his self -motivated video along with a caption, “Repeat these affirmation to heal and recover from a divorce, breakup or difficult romance and begin to call in the new empowered, healthy and divine love.”

The caption added, “3 times in the morning, 6 times in the afternoon, 9 times at night before bed.”

In a shared video, Curtis asked his followers to “repeat after me,” adding, “I trust that love can be kind, consistent and true. It’s safe for me to be seen, loved and chosen. I release the pain of the past.”

To note, Aniston pressed the like button on the shared video after it was revealed that they spent Fourth of July weekend together.

As per Dailymail, Aniston and Curtis Curtis stayed at five-star eco-friendly resort Ventana Big Sur, where they put on a 'cozy' display,

The Morning Show star exuded charm in a black tank top, which she paired with blue jeans.

She completed her casual look by carrying a brimmed hat and a matching bag for the outing.

On the other hand, Curtis donned a green long-sleeved shirt, dark shorts, and sneakers.

The outlet shared that the pair was spotted while “cuddling up” at the hotel's restaurant.

Prior to this, Aniston and Curtis enjoyed a yacht party together, further fueling speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Nicki Minaj claims Jay-Z owes her $200M in explosive social media rants
Nicki Minaj claims Jay-Z owes her $200M in explosive social media rants
The 'Barbie World' crooner accused Jay-Z of stealing money in a series of social media rants

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' to star Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Pauline Chalamet
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' to star Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Pauline Chalamet
Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci set to reprise their roles in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Sophie Turner revisits 'GOT' era after reuniting with Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner revisits 'GOT' era after reuniting with Peregrine Pearson
Peregrine Pearson and Sophie Turner initially sparked romance rumours in October 2023

Will Smith marks grown up son Jaden's 27th birthday with nostalgic tribute

Will Smith marks grown up son Jaden's 27th birthday with nostalgic tribute
The 'Men in Black' star shares Jaden with his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith

Olivia Rodrigo prioritises her band’s mental health on tour
Olivia Rodrigo prioritises her band’s mental health on tour
Olivia Rodrigo pays for her band and crew's therapy sessions during mega successful Guts World tour

Jennifer Garner tours Disney World after Ben Affleck's intrigue in JLo's life
Jennifer Garner tours Disney World after Ben Affleck's intrigue in JLo's life
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner parted ways in 2018 after spending thirteen years together

Jennifer Aniston’s new beau Jim Curtis makes her ‘feel calm and secure’
Jennifer Aniston’s new beau Jim Curtis makes her ‘feel calm and secure’
Jennifer Aniston seemingly started dating Jim Curtis after turning down relationship rumours with Pedro Pascal

Kevin Jonas confesses losing 'almost all' his fortune after band hiatus
Kevin Jonas confesses losing 'almost all' his fortune after band hiatus
Jonas Brothers consisting of Nick, Kevin and Joe went on a break for seven years