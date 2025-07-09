Travis Barker shares adorable photo with Penelope Disick on her 13th birthday

Travis Barker shared a rare glimpse of a sweet moment with stepdaughter Penelope Disick on her 13th birthday.

The 49-year-old musician shared a photo of himself lifting Penelope up by her legs as she placed a sticker on a "one way" traffic sign, penning down, “Happy birthday P.”

Kourtney Kardashian also posted a heartfelt note on Instagram, while celebrating her daughter’s birthday in a hotel room in Lake Como, Italy, decorated with pink and white balloons, expressing love and deep gratitude for her.

Kris Jenner also joined in, shared throwback photos and penned down a sweet note for her granddaughter, calling her a blessing and expressing immense pride in the young adult she’s becoming.

For those unaware, Penelope is the daughter of Kourtney and her ex-Scott Disick; she holds a prominent place in the Kardashian-Barker blended family.

The 13-year-old often makes appearances on red carpets and trips alongside her siblings, Mason and Reign, and stepsiblings Landon, Alabama, and Atiana.

Through these memorable moments together, Travis and Penelope have established a wonderful connection, emphasising how deeply blended families can show love and support to each other.

Kourtney and Travis frequently make appearances along with all their children, showing their commitment to creating a supportive family.

