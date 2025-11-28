Sports

Old Trafford in line to host Women’s World Cup 2035 as UK makes joint bid

Manchester United's proposed new stadium has been named as a venue for the 2035 Women's World Cup

  By Fatima Nadeem
  • |

Manchester United's new proposed Old Trafford stadium is one of 22 venues the UK has suggested for the 2035 Women's World Cup on Friday, November 28.

As per BBC Sports, Old Trafford's redevelopment is still in the planning stages but the joint bid by England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to host the Women's World Cup has high chances of being approved at FIFA's congress in 2026.

Even if the stadium isn't redeveloped, it can still be used as a venue in its current state.

If the UK's bid is approved, the 2035 Women's World Cup would be the second World Cup held in the home nations, following 1966 men's tournament in England.

A joint statement from the CEOs of The FA, Irish FA, Scottish FA and FA of Wales said, "A Women's World Cup in the UK has the power to turbo charge the women's and girls' game both in the UK and globally."

The statement added, "Our bid also demonstrates our commitment to leaving a lasting legacy, in the run up to 2035, and the years afterwards."

2035 Women's World Cup stadiums

Windsor Park (Belfast)

Sports Quarter Stadium (Birmingham)

Villa Park (Birmingham)

American Express Stadium (Brighton & Hove)

Ashton Gate (Bristol)

Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff)

Principality Stadium (Cardiff)

Easter Road (Edinburgh)

Hampden Park (Glasgow)

Elland Road (Leeds)

Hill Dickinson Stadium (Liverpool)

Chelsea Stadium (London)

Emirates Stadium (London)

Selhurst Park (London)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)

Wembley Stadium (London)

Etihad Stadium (Manchester)

St James' Park (Newcastle)

City Ground (Nottingham)

Stadium of Light (Sunderland)

Old Trafford (Trafford)

Stok Cae Ras (Wrexham)

