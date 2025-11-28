Sports

Verstappen warns Piastri of being 'No 2 driver' if he helps Norris

The Red Bull driver has urged Oscar Piastri to focus on his own wins over following McLaren's orders

  • By Hania Jamil
Verstappen warns Piastri of being No 2 driver if he helps Norris
Verstappen warns Piastri of being 'No 2 driver' if he helps Norris

Max Verstappen had shocking advice for Oscar Piastri after it was confirmed that McLaren will not implement team orders at the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend.

With Lando Norris leading both Verstappen and teammate Piastri by 24 points, the team shared they will not change their approach to help the British driver over the line. 

Verstappen, who is now back in title contention after McLaren's double disqualification at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, said McLaren's approach was "perfect" for him.

The Red Bull driver, who is seeking a fifth world title, would benefit if Norris and Piastri take points off each other.

Verstappen also expressed his bewilderment at the chance of Piastri not fighting for the title, noting, "I mean, if that was said to me, I would have not rocked up. I would have told them to eff off!"

"If you're a real winner and a racer, as a driver, then you go for it, even if you are behind. What's the point otherwise to turning up? Otherwise, you can easily just label yourself as a No 2 driver, which I think he doesn't want to be. Hopefully we can make it a great battle until the end," he added.

Moreover, Norris still has a chance to win the championship this weekend if he outscores Verstappen and Piastri by two points over the course of the sprint race and grand prix.

McLaren have stated all season that no team orders will be incorporated, and despite Verstappen hauling in a deficit of 104 points over Piastri in seven races, the Australian insists he will not be required to directly help Norris this weekend in Lusail.

