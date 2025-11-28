Australian captain to miss second Ashes Test amid back injury

The Australia cricket team will be without Pat Cummins for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane as the captain continues to recover from a back injury.
Fast bowler Cummins, who has not played since July, missed Australia's astonishing defeat of England in the first Test in Perth.
The 32-year-old was expected to return on Thursday; however, Australia has named an unchanged squad, once again led by stand-in captain Steve Smith.
For the Test match, the team is also without injured fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, while opener Usman Khawaja retains his place.
As reported by the BBC, Cummins' comeback has been delayed because he has not completed the programme required for his return to play in a Test.
Missing the second Test means Cummins has almost three more weeks to prepare for a potential appearance in the third match of the series in Adelaide, beginning on December 17.
Hazlewood missed the first Test with a hamstring injury and, like Cummins, has been bowling in the nets in Sydney this week.
Australia squad for second Ashes Test, include Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.