Benny Blanco credits Britney Spears as his first big pop milestone

Benny Blanco is looking back at the start of his hit-making career, and it all began with pop icon Britney Spears.
While conversing at Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, the record producer and songwriter revealed the Womanizer singer was his first big pop project.
Blanco, who is currently enjoying the budding romance with Selena Gomez, disclosed, “The first, like, big pop thing that I ever worked on was Britney Spears.”
Elsewhere in his discussion, he admitted that he sometimes forgets his own music—so much so that he’s had to Shazam his own songs.
He revealed, “Sometimes I am in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this song’s so good.’ And I Shazam it, and then it’s my own song.”
Blanco also highlighted why he did not remember his own songs as “I’m old and I can’t remember anything. And I’ve done like hundreds of songs that have come out.”
After seeing Shane’s stunned reaction to his remark, Blanco mentioned, “Do you remember every single podcast, every word you said? … Let’s say you’re on your 16th season of your podcast and someone’s like, ‘Did you interview Chelsea Handler?’ And you’re like, ‘I think so?'”
In 2002, the duo teamed up for Spear’s Femme Fatale album song (Drop Dead) Beautiful and Gasoline.
Blanco and Spears again collaborated in 2008 on the Toxic singer’s album Circus songs, Circus, Lace and Leather, and Shattered Glass
To note, Benny Blanco collaborated with numerous artists over the years to create some of the biggest hits.
He worked with Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself, Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream, Rihanna’s Diamonds, Maroon 5’s Moves Like Jagger, Gomez’s 2015 song Same Old Love and their recent collaborative album, I Said I Love You First.