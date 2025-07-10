Taylor Swift receives subtle tribute from Travis Kelce on 'New Heights' podcast

Travis Kelce is seemingly reliving memories he had with Taylor Swift during their summer holidays.

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, who has been dating the pop icon since 2023 gave their romance a subtle nod on the latest episode of his podcast New Heights.

Travis donned a white t-shirt with a Yellowstone Club logo, which appeared to be from a private ski resort and residential club in Big Sky, Montana.

The 35-year-old athlete got the t-shirt from the resort where the couple reportedly stayed during their fun-filled getaway.

Taylor and Travis were seen enjoying at the club alongside their mutual friend and sportscaster, Erin Andrews.

As revealed by an insider at the time, "Erin is close friends with Taylor and Travis, and Travis even jokingly credits Erin with encouraging Taylor to date him."

This subtle nod from Travis Kelce comes just a day after Taylor Swift achieved yet another huge milestone of her music career.

Taylor made to the Apple Music's list of the 500 most-streamed songs on their platform ever. 

The 14-time Grammy winner created by becoming the female singer with highest number of songs streamed on the platform.

While Drake took the crown as the male singer with most placements on Apple music.

