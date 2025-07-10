King Charles hit with controversy after hosting state banquet

King Charles has been accused of delivering a huge “slap in the face” to Royal Family staffer during the state banquet.
The British monarch hosted a state banquet earlier this week in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron.
His Majesty invited renowned French chef Raymond Blanc, who is also a King's Foundation ambassador, to "create the first course and dessert" for the prestigious event.
Prince William and Prince Harry’s former personal chef, Darren McGrady, criticised Charles’ decision to invite a French chef, declaring it a "huge slap in the face to the palace royal chefs.”
He told Daily Mail, "I get that Raymond Blanc is one of the best chefs in the world, and I get that he is a King's Foundation ambassador, and I get that 'the collaboration is in the spirit of Entente Cordiale' but it's a huge slap in the face to the palace royal chefs.”
Darren explained, “For sure, Macron will not be bringing in British chefs for a King Charles state visit to France,” before adding that Charles should’ve included the Royal Household's head chef in the preparations too.
The state banquet was also attended by Princess Kate and Prince William.
To note, Buckingham Palace has not issued any statement to address the criticism yet.