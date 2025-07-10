Kate Middleton suffers huge setback after stealing spotlight at state banquet

Princess Kate suffered a big blow as her longtime aide bid farewell to Kensington Palace.
Just a day after making two grand appearances during the French President, Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte's state visit, Kate's personal assistant stepped down from her role.
As reported by various outlets, Natasha Archer, who joined the future Queen in 2010 not only served the Princess as her assistant but also as her unofficial stylist for past 15 years.
The decision to quit her job at Kensington Palace stemmed from a desire to establish her own private consultancy.
A source close to Kate and Natasha once told Gracia magazine that, "Natasha’s main role is as a PA, but over the last few months she has assisted Kate as a style adviser. Natasha and Kate get on very well."
"She has always supported and advised Kate - and the Duchess loves Natasha’s style, so it seemed like an obvious appointment," the insider added.
Kate Middleton, who hosted the French leader and his wife on a grand state banquet at Windsor castle alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla has fully resumed her royal duties after taking a brief break.
She enjoyed summers with her kids, Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte.