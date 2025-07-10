Duchess Sophie kicks off three-day solo trip on behalf of King Charles

Duchess Sophie has embarked on a three-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina as she stepped in for King Charles.
On July 10, the Duchess of Edinburgh landed in Balkans to attend a somber event without husband, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh.
The Royal will mark the 30th anniversary commemoration of the Srebrenica Genocide on July 11.
She will attend the official commemoration at the Srebrenica Memorial Centre, where the duchess will deliver a message on behalf of King Charles.
The duchess will then lay a flower at the cemetery for genocide victims and meet the bereaved families, who lost their sons, fathers and husbands in the atrocity.
Srebrenica Genocide occurred in July 1995 during the Bosnian War, where over 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were killed by Bosnian Serb forces.
Duchess Sophie's Bosnia and Herzegovina trip details
According to the Royal Family calendar, Sophie will visit Sarajevo's Old Town today, on Thursday, where she will meet with a local female peacebuilder to understand the conflict's impact on women and their role in reconciliation efforts.
The trip will also see her meeting with the Missing Persons Institute of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as holding discussions with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.
Duchess Sophie will also meet UK military personnel currently serving with NATO in the region and the religious leaders who are working to promote peace and reconciliation throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina.