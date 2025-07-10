Duchess Sophie kicks off three-day solo trip on behalf of King Charles

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Duchess Sophie kicks off three-day solo trip on behalf of King Charles
Duchess Sophie kicks off three-day solo trip on behalf of King Charles

Duchess Sophie has embarked on a three-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina as she stepped in for King Charles.

On July 10, the Duchess of Edinburgh landed in Balkans to attend a somber event without husband, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Royal will mark the 30th anniversary commemoration of the Srebrenica Genocide on July 11.

She will attend the official commemoration at the Srebrenica Memorial Centre, where the duchess will deliver a message on behalf of King Charles.

The duchess will then lay a flower at the cemetery for genocide victims and meet the bereaved families, who lost their sons, fathers and husbands in the atrocity.

Srebrenica Genocide occurred in July 1995 during the Bosnian War, where over 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were killed by Bosnian Serb forces.

Duchess Sophie's Bosnia and Herzegovina trip details 

According to the Royal Family calendar, Sophie will visit Sarajevo's Old Town today, on Thursday, where she will meet with a local female peacebuilder to understand the conflict's impact on women and their role in reconciliation efforts.

The trip will also see her meeting with the Missing Persons Institute of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as holding discussions with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

Duchess Sophie will also meet UK military personnel currently serving with NATO in the region and the religious leaders who are working to promote peace and reconciliation throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Related
Read more : Royal

Grand Duke of Luxembourg concludes Cabo Verde trip on sweet note
Grand Duke of Luxembourg concludes Cabo Verde trip on sweet note
His Royal Highness Henri inaugurated school and took part in the Cabo Verdean Gastronomy Week

King Charles congratulates Novak Djokovic in video message after big win
King Charles congratulates Novak Djokovic in video message after big win
Queen Camilla attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championship after hosting special guests with King Charles

Emirati Princess sparks romance rumors with French Montana in Paris
Emirati Princess sparks romance rumors with French Montana in Paris
Sheikha Mahra and rapper French Montana mark a public appearance together during Paris Fashion Week

Princess Charlene makes graceful comeback with daughter Gabriella, Prince Albert
Princess Charlene makes graceful comeback with daughter Gabriella, Prince Albert
Prince Albert along with the Princess of Monaco stepped out for public engagement after a royal tour

Prince William celebrates ‘big win’ as Lionesses secure vital victory
Prince William celebrates ‘big win’ as Lionesses secure vital victory
Prince William, who is an avid football fan, travelled to Switzerland on Tuesday, July 9, to support the Lionesses

Kate Middleton hit by big blow as top aide leaves amid cancer battle
Kate Middleton hit by big blow as top aide leaves amid cancer battle
The Princess of Wales key loyal aide stepped back after 15 years of service

King Charles unveils personal art collection in Buckingham Palace exhibition
King Charles unveils personal art collection in Buckingham Palace exhibition
King Charles and Queen Camilla held a reception to celebrate a unique exhibition of the monarch's private art collection

Princess Anne’s son choose to avoid Queen Camilla at Wimbledon
Princess Anne’s son choose to avoid Queen Camilla at Wimbledon
The Royal Princess’ son and his girlfriend attended the tenth day of Wimbledon