Jennifer Aniston flaunts fit figure in bold new ad amid Jim Curtis romance buzz

Jennifer Aniston turned up the heat in a stunning new ad campaign amid her romance buzz with Jim Curtis.

The Friends alum garnered attention while posing in a plunging black bodysuit for a new ad campaign with fitness brand Pvolve.

The photos captured Aniston looking flawless while demonstrating the Pvolve workout, a program tailored by women for women.

She showcased her very muscular arms as she modelled a skintight one-piece with a wide belt.

Speaking about the campaign, The Morning Show host said, “Moving my body has always been important to me, and as we now know from the data, strength training is of the utmost importance to staying healthy and active as we age.

“After training with Pvolve for almost four years, I've learned there's so much we can do to counteract the natural changes our bodies experience,” she added.

To note, Aniston's sizzling campaign came after she ignited romance rumours with Jim Curtis as they were spotted together during the Fourth of July weekend.

In a shared photos by Dailymail, Aniston, and Curtis, dressed casually for the occasion, as they enjoyed the day with their friends

The Murder Mystery starlet reportedly introduced Curtis to her close pals, actor Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, as they stepped out in Mallorca together for the first time.

