Queen Camilla steps out without King Charles to celebrate big moment

Queen Camilla stepped out for a solo royal engagement to commemorate a meaningful milestone.

On Thursday, the Queen Consort stepped out to visit Wellington Barn to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Wiltshire Community Foundation and its official renaming to the Wiltshire and Swindon Community Foundation.

At her visit, Queen Camilla celebrated the milestone anniversary by cutting a cake.

Before concluding it, she met Joanna Weaver at her ice cream van, another venture supported by the Foundation.

The Queen also met with representatives from Changing Suits and Platform Project, which support South Asian communities and help disadvantaged youth build skills for employment.

Prior to this on Wednesday, the Queen marked her appearance at Wimbledon and met several long-serving members of staff who help maintain the prestigious tennis venue.

During her visit she interacted with Will Brierley, the lead groundsperson who has spent two decades at the Club and oversees the Championship Courts.

To note, Queen Camilla made both the outings without King Charles.

Recently, the royal couple hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, in Windsor for a state banquet on the first evening of their state visit to the U.K.

King Charles and President Macron led the royal procession at the event, followed by Queen Camilla and Brigitte walking together.

