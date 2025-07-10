‘The Office’ star dishes hilarious peeks into cast’s ‘most random’ group chat

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
The Office has ended more than a decade ago but the connection between its cast is still very much intact via a highly active group text chain.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Angela Kinsey, who starred as Angela Martin in the comedy sitcom, revealed that the faux employees of Dunder Mifflin are still connected through an online group called “Office Peeps.”

“Interestingly enough, I feel like Rainn [Wilson] checks in the most, which is very sweet, and I don't think anyone's annoying, but the most random will be Creed [Bratton], and I think that's very on brand,” she told the outlet referring the actors who played Dwight Schrute and Creed Bratton respectively.

Angela went on to share a hilarious anecdote of Creed sending a self-made Christmas jingle in the group chat.

“One time, he made a little Christmas song with a Santa hat that flopped around. You never know what you're going to get.”

Angela Kinsey further added that she has begun rewatching The Office with her three kids, revealing, “They thought I was too mean to Phyllis. That was one of their biggest comments.”

The Office, starring Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and B. J. Novak, first aired on NBC in 2005 and ended after nine-season run in 2013.

