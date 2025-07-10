King Charles shares rare glimpses into his whirlwind day in Deal

King Charles had a busy day in Kent!
On Thursday, July 10, the Royal Family took to their Instagram account to share a carousel of photos from the monarch’s whirlwind day in Deal and Walmer in Kent.
“Thank you for the warm welcome in Deal and Walmer in Kent today! From medieval heritage to modern community spirit, The King spent the day learning about this coastal town’s enduring character,” the King’s office wrote in the caption.
In the first image, King Charles could be seen taking part in a coastal clean-up on alongside local cadets and volunteers from the ‘Deal With It’ environmental group.
“Their dedication - contributing 1,000 volunteer hours annually - keeps this stunning 3-mile coastline beautiful for everyone,” the palace added of the group.
The next images showed King Charles exploring a forgotten Captain’s Garden which was brought back to life by volunteers
“He also met local groups like Deal Area Foodbank and Leaps and Bounds, who help people in the community,” the caption further revealed.
Moreover, King Charles also undertook his first official visit at Walmer RNLI Station as Patron of the charity.
“His Majesty also visited magnificent Walmer Castle, meeting representatives from all 14 towns in the ancient Cinque Ports confederation, and planted a commemorative tree in The Queen Mother’s Garden,” the palace added.
Walmer Castle has served as the official residence of the Lord Warden, former Prime Ministers and Royal Family members, including Sir Winston Churchill and The Queen Mother.