Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner enjoy ‘better than ever’ bond after divorce

  By Ume Umema
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have hit “peaceful groove” since their high-profile divorce.

According to sources, the Jonas Brothers member and the Game of Thrones star’s relationship are “better than it’s ever been.”

The insider shared that the ex-couple “have gotten into a co-parenting rhythm that really works and they’ve figured out how to communicate.”

“There’s a mutual respect now, and the girls are their priority. Joe and Sophie have hit a surprisingly peaceful groove, and they’ve maintained an amicable relationship from two continents, which isn’t easy, but they’ve managed to pull it off. Things between them are better than it’s ever been since their split,” they further told PEOPLE.

Recently, Jonas shared an update into his co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife during Jay Shetty’s On Purpose Live Tour in Hollywood, Fla.

“I have a beautiful co-parenting relationship that I'm really grateful for. Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true,” he told the host at the time.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who started dating in 2016, exchanged the vows in 2019 and welcomed two daughters Willa, and Delphine.

However, only after four years the Cake by the Ocean singer filed for divorce from Turner in September 2023, which finalized in 2024 after a tense custody battle.

Entertainment

