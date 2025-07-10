King Charles issues sweet update on Queen Camilla amid their solo engagements

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
King Charles has shared an update into his beloved wife, Queen Camilla’s whirlwind day at Wiltshire as they undertook solo engagements.

Taking to their Instagram account on Thursday, July 10, the Royal Family shares sweet peeks into the Queen Consort ‘s day as she marked the 50th Anniversary of the Wiltshire and Swindon Community Foundation.

In the images, the 77-year-old queen could be seen visiting Wellington Barn as she met representatives from several organisations that receive support from the Foundation.

The photos also showed Queen Camilla cutting a huge cake with floral detailing to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

“Celebrating local charities who support the Wiltshire community. Today, The Queen has been in Wiltshire to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Wiltshire and Swindon Community Foundation," the king’s office wrote in the caption.

It continued, "The Foundation invests in people and funds charities across the area to help them continue to make a positive impact in the community."

“Her Majesty also officially opened @Jamies_Farm latest site at Lower Shockerwick Farm. The charity, of which The Queen has been Patron since 2014, offers young people who are experiencing challenges at school, opportunities to take part in immersive programmes on working farms across the UK," the caption added.

While Queen Camilla visited Wellington Barn, King Charles made undertook solo engagements in Deal and Walmer, Kent.

