Prince William rebels against royal tradition in bid to modernize monarchy

  • By Web Desk
  • |
Prince William rebels against royal tradition in bid to modernize monarchy
Prince William rebels against royal tradition in bid to modernize monarchy

Prince William is charting his own course as he steps away from a long-standing royal tradition.

The Prince of Wales turned heads as he chose to wear white tie rather than the historic Windsor uniform at this week's state banquet honouring French President Emmanuel Macron

On the other hand, King Charles, Prince Edward and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence all wore the traditional navy tailcoat with red facings but William broke the tradition with his different outfit.

According to courtier, it was Prince William's intentional move, telling the mail, "His Royal Highness dressed appropriately, but does not need to match his father on all occasions."

They added, "It's no secret that William does not feel hidebound by tradition. He respects tradition, but does not believe that we always have to follow it."

The royal sources confirmed that William's clothing choices reflect his broader modernising approach, "William is determined to be a different type of monarch."

The choice gains significance when considering that William had earlier been seen in the uniform worn by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

To note, the Windsor uniform carries centuries of royal history, having been introduced by King George III in 1777 as a symbol of loyalty and court unity.

In an original design, it elaborated gold braiding and a bicorne hat embellished with ostrich feathers, which the monarch insisted all courtiers and ministers wear.

But in the new version, it is considerably more understated, consisting of a simple navy tailcoat with distinctive red facings.

Related
Read more : Royal

Kate Middleton suffers huge setback after stealing spotlight at state banquet

Kate Middleton suffers huge setback after stealing spotlight at state banquet
The Princess of Wales receives shocking update after hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron in Windsor

King Charles hit with controversy after hosting state banquet
King Charles hit with controversy after hosting state banquet
King Charles III under fire for delivering huge 'slap in the face' to Royal Family staffer

Prince Harry faces huge setback after King Charles' snub at state banquet
Prince Harry faces huge setback after King Charles' snub at state banquet
King Charles snubbed estranged son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the state banquet

World's wealthiest non-British Royals in 2025
World's wealthiest non-British Royals in 2025
Here are 7 wealthiest non-British Royals who possess billions of assets

Grand Duke of Luxembourg concludes Cabo Verde trip on sweet note
Grand Duke of Luxembourg concludes Cabo Verde trip on sweet note
His Royal Highness Henri inaugurated school and took part in the Cabo Verdean Gastronomy Week

King Charles congratulates Novak Djokovic in video message after big win
King Charles congratulates Novak Djokovic in video message after big win
Queen Camilla attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championship after hosting special guests with King Charles

Emirati Princess sparks romance rumors with French Montana in Paris
Emirati Princess sparks romance rumors with French Montana in Paris
Sheikha Mahra and rapper French Montana mark a public appearance together during Paris Fashion Week

Princess Charlene makes graceful comeback with daughter Gabriella, Prince Albert
Princess Charlene makes graceful comeback with daughter Gabriella, Prince Albert
Prince Albert along with the Princess of Monaco stepped out for public engagement after a royal tour